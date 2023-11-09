We’re having huge success on Crimean front – National Security and Defence Council Secretary

9 NOVEMBER 2023

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has said that Ukraine is achieving “huge success on the Crimean front”.

Source: Danilov on the joint national 24/7 newscast, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: “We are having huge success on the Crimean front right now.

We keep on focusing on what is happening on dry land. But when it comes to the destruction of the Russian Federation, the destruction of their assets in Crimea and the destruction of the Black Sea Fleet, these are huge achievements for our country.”

Details: Danilov said he was confident there would be more good news to come about the destruction of the Russian invaders and their resources on the Crimean front.

Background:

On 4 November, explosions occurred in Russian-occupied Crimea while an air raid was ongoing. Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, later said that Ukrainian pilots had carried out airstrikes on the infrastructure of the Zalyv shipyard in the city of Kerch. At that time, there was no certainty about whether the warship had been destroyed.

On the evening of 4 November, the Russian Defence Ministry admitted that a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet docked at a shipyard in Kerch had been “damaged”.

On the morning of 5 November, Oleshchuk confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had sunk one of the most modern ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

Satellite imagery dated 5 November revealed the site of the damage at the shipyard and a warship that also appears to be damaged.

Photos of the damaged Askold missile carrier also emerged online.

