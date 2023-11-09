Video Shows US Bradley IFV Intact after Direct Russian Lancet Drone Hit

Nov 09, 2023

U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicles are seen during a military exercise near Tapa, Estonia, on March 23, 2017. A social media video purports to show a Bradley supplied to Ukraine remaining intact after a Russian strike.SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES

Video shared on social media purports to show the moment a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes a Ukrainian military vehicle supplied by the U.S., which remains intact after the resulting blast.

The clip posted on the Telegram channel of Voenniy Ocvedomitel (Military Informant) shows aerial footage of what is described as a Lancet drone hitting the vehicle and the explosive aftermath.

“Strike of the new ‘Lancet’ with target acquisition on the American M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle [IFV] with BRAT remote sensing,” said the post, which added the hit was on the front of the vehicle.

“This time it is possible to record an accurate arrival at the target without deviations,” added the post, noting the video was courtesy of Black Hussars, the channel of Russia’s 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Alexandria Brigade.

The footage has not been independently verified and no location or date was given. Newsweek has contacted the Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries by email.

Bradleys have been touted as a welcome addition to Ukraine’s armed forces, after the Biden administration approved in January the dispatch of 50 of the IFVs as part of a $2.8 billion package to help Kyiv fight Russian aggression.

They are believed to have entered combat duty in Ukraine in April, according to images on social media. On June 13, the U.S. Department of Defense announced more of the Bradley M2A2 IFVs would be sent to Ukraine.

Bradleys can carry several military personnel and are equipped with a powerful 25 mm cannon. Manufacturer BAE Systems says the infantry vehicle has “outstanding survivability, mobility and lethality.”

First introduced in the U.S. Army in 1988, it is an improved version of the Bradley M2A1 with “enhanced vehicle survivability,” according to military website Army Recognition.

Meanwhile, Russia is said to be launching a new version of the Lancet drone, with Russian sources claiming that the “Izdeliye-53” version of the UAV has been in use since around October 21, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said.

Milbloggers say that newer versions of these drones have an “automatic guidance system,” which can distinguish types of targets, making them more effective “for mass synchronized swarm strikes” the think tank added.

Russian media have reported that the production of the Lancet-3 loitering munition has been stepped up with state television reports in July showing a huge new facility.

Drones have been an important factor in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions deployed by Moscow regularly targeting civilian infrastructure.

