The Main Intelligence Directorate revealed why Putin needs doubles: This indicates fears

Nadia Pryshlyak15:19, 09.11.23

Their presence confirms the instability of the Kremlin regime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has at least three doppelgängers.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrey Yusov, said this during a telethon .

He noted that the Kremlin uses double technology and “this is a fact.” “Regarding the information from anonymous Telegram channels that he has already died, unfortunately, this news has not been fully confirmed,” Yusov said.

At the same time, he noted that Putin has at least three doubles. “These may be options, but we can talk about three,” the intelligence official said.

Yusov notes that the presence of Putin’s doubles indicates that the Russian regime is not stable. “And that we are not talking about some strong, influential, self-confident politician, but about technology itself – about this image of a “big brother” who looks at you. Which in fact is neither big nor your brother. “Oh, and it’s not him at all. This speaks of the Kremlin’s fear, of the understanding that their entire structure is a house of cards that rests on the image of Putin as a dictator,” the GUR representative emphasized.

According to him, if you take away, in particular, “crutches in the form of doubles, then this structure will crumble.” He added that the presence of doubles indicates Putin’s fear of communicating and this is a continuation of stories about multi-meter tables, about meetings where one “lonely man, similar to Putin, sits far from everyone else.”

