9.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

During the battles at the front on November 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,080 mercenaries of the Russian army. The soldiers also neutralized 148 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons.

The RF Armed Forces suffered the greatest losses to date in manpower – minus 308,720 invaders since the beginning of the full-scale war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

The day before, the defenders burned a lot of enemy armored vehicles, in particular 18 armored fighting vehicles (10,014 in total) and 15 tanks (5,316). Another 36 artillery systems (7475), five air defense systems (577) and three MLRS (875) were also removed.

Air defense forces shot down 26 operational-tactical level drones (all 5593) and a cruise missile (1557), with which Russian troops tried to attack regions of Ukraine.

The occupiers were also deprived of another 39 units of vehicles and tank trucks (9,853 in total), and five special equipment (1,059).

In addition, since the beginning of the war, the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces have decreased by 324 helicopters, 322 aircraft, 20 ships/boats and one submarine.

As OBOZ.UA reported, Ukrainian snipers killed two invaders from a distance of 700 meters. We attacked the enemy with a Baret MRAD 338 rifle.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/vsu-proredili-armiyu-rf-esche-na-naemnikov-i-tankov1.htm?_gl=11cyyqwi_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5OTUxMDg1MS40ODAuMC4xNjk5NTEwODUxLjYwLjAuMA..&_ga=2.134554998.602501970.1698959007-1404911090.1673192140

Like this: Like Loading...