Russian occupiers rely on battlefield maps that differ from reality – ISW

The invaders on the battlefield are forced to launch assaults to try to reconcile the real situation with the maps of the front line in the Russian General Staff.

Commanders of Russian occupation forces can make operational and tactical decisions using maps of the Ukrainian battlefield that differ from tactical reality.

The Institute for the Study of War ( ISW ) writes about this , commenting on criticism of the Russian command by their “military bloggers.” It is noted that allegedly due to a mismatch of maps, Russian troops do not strike at the supposed large concentration of Ukrainian forces near the front line.

“[The occupiers] at the front have access to the ‘real’ map [of the front line], and… Russian commanders order Russian troops to carry out conventional assaults in order to gain gains that reconcile the ‘real’ map with the Russian General Staff map,” the report states. message.

ISW writes that there have previously been isolated cases of assault operations at the level of Russian battalions and regiments aimed at achieving compliance with inaccurate maps of the front line.

It is noted that the Russian General Staff is increasingly demanding positive reports from commanders at the front, therefore forcing them to “achieve tactical successes” that would correspond to the General Staff’s maps.

It is also reported that Russian commanders at all levels tend to give false and overly positive reports to their superiors, and the Russian General Staff facilitates this widespread practice.

