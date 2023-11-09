Russia poses a global threat to peace and security – US at UN

Katerina Chernovol02:49, 09.11.23

The US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN stressed that wars of aggression should never become a tool for redrawing international borders.

Russia’s attempt to reclaim its imperial past by force poses a direct threat to the sovereignty of every country in the world. This was stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, Ambassador Robert Wood.

“Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, destroying the systems that supply light and heat to the population during the darkest time of the year. (…) Russia’s brazen attempts to redraw borders by force in its futile attempt to return to its imperial past threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each countries,” Wood emphasized during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

He noted that Russia’s nuclear saber-rattling is irresponsible actions by the Kremlin, “clearly demonstrating the threat that Russia poses to international peace and security.”

Wood emphasized that wars of aggression should never become a tool for redrawing international borders. He also added that only Russia bears responsibility for the continuation of the war against Ukraine and the loss of life.

“We again call on the Russian Federation to stop its aggressive war and violation of the UN Charter and immediately withdraw its troops,” the US representative concluded.

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby said that the United States has already spent 96% of the funds that were allocated to all areas of support for Ukraine since the beginning of the war, including arms supplies. More than $60 billion has been allocated, he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said that Ukraine is having “insane successes” in the Crimean direction . He emphasized that with regard to the destruction of enemy assets on the territory of Crimea and the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, these are huge achievements of Ukraine.

