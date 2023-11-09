Robin Horsfall – Are we Underestimating how Destructive and Long-lived Moscow’s Aggression could be?

GUEST: Robin Horsfall, soldier, writer, campaigner and keynote speaker.

———-

The existence of the USSR over many decades unfortunately shows that tyranny can be tenacious, and the extreme barbarism it deploys to suppress freedoms can last a long time and exact a huge toll of human suffering. That is why our weak strategy towards a decisive Ukrainian victory and complacency in the face of a revanchist, totalitarian (even fascistic) Russian World ideology is so very dangerous. We underestimate how pernicious, destructive, and long-lived this new wave of illiberal aggression from the Moscow swamplands could be.

———-

SPEAKER:

Robin Horsfall joined the British Army at the age of fifteen in 1972. He served with the Parachute Regiment and 22 Special Air Service. He left the British Army in 1984 and worked as a mercenary, bodyguard and as a medical officer is many active zones around the world. He then built London Karate for twenty years, teaching thousands the art and discipline of karate. He retired and went to Surrey University aged 56 and graduated in English Literature and Creative Writing three years later. He is the author of several books including his hugely successful autobiography Fighting Scared – which I highly recommend you read.

Like this: Like Loading...