In Crimea, conscripts beat deputy commander to death

Russian officer Musurbekov died in Crimea. As it turned out, his subordinates “helped” him with this.

In temporarily occupied Simferopol, Russian soldiers beat their commander to death. What happened to them next was told to the General Staff.

They killed the commander and disappeared

The incident occurred on November 1 near the city railway station. There, a group of Russian mobilized military personnel started a fight. During the clash, they inflicted serious bodily injuries on the deputy regiment commander, Colonel Musurbekov. On November 7, the officer died from his injuries in the hospital. And the soldiers who beat him deserted from their unit. They changed into civilian clothes and fled from Crimea to the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.

Information: The participants in the fight were soldiers of the 26th artillery regiment of the 20th motorized rifle division of the Eighth Army of the southern military district of Russia.



Occupiers kill occupiers

In the occupied village of Milovo, Lugansk region, Russian soldiers killed two of their fellow soldiers. 43-year-old Dmitry Korobitsin and 40-year-old Damir Mazitov were strangled by their “brothers” with a belt. Now the commanders are doing everything to pass off this incident as the tragic consequences of a drunken fight between the occupiers.

However, as it turned out, one crime preceded another. The fact is that the dead servicemen tried to establish the circumstances of the death of another military man – Damir Mazitov’s brother – Rafael. That is why they could be “removed” by those who did not want these “circumstances” to be disclosed.

Mobilization in Russia

According to Ukrainian intelligence, everything in Russia is ready for the announcement of a new wave of open mobilization. However, Putin is hesitant to do this for fear of losing votes in the 2024 presidential elections.

The Kremlin cynically continues to hunt men in the occupied territories in order to take them into its army.

The Main Intelligence Directorate stated that there are currently more than 400 thousand occupiers on the territory of Ukraine. This quantity is not enough to repeat the offensive actions of February 2022, but is sufficient to carry out individual operations in certain sectors of the front.

