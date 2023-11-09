Hungarian Foreign Minister: Ukraine will not be in the EU during the war, there is no freedom of speech and elections there

Katerina Chernovol01:37, 09.11.23

He said that Ukraine’s entry into the EU while the war is going on will bring war to “the community, which obviously no one wants.”

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary , Peter Szijjártó, commented on the European Commission on EU enlargement, in particular regarding the accession of Ukraine. According to him, the European Commission’s assessment regarding Ukraine’s failure to fulfill the conditions is “correct.”

“The manner in which Ukraine is violating the most fundamental rights of the EU on the issue of national minority rights is particularly egregious. And since, according to the EU assessment, Ukraine has not met the conditions for membership, we do not consider any further progress on the issue of accession negotiations with Ukraine is timely,” he said on Facebook .

“Ukraine is in a state of war, so we can see that neither freedom of speech nor freedom of expression is respected there, and elections are not held either. It would be obviously absurd for EU member states to take a position on how Ukraine functions under such conditions rule of law institutions,” Szijjártó said

