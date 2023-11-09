Explosions occurred in occupied Skadovsk: the liquidation of high-ranking Russian officers was reported.

9.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Explosions were heard in occupied Skadovsk in the Kherson region on the morning of November 9. Previously, there is a hit at the location of the enemy’s manpower. Kremlin propagandists complained that “everything is very bad” and threatened to “response” for the “boys.”

Eyewitnesses of the arrival told OBOZ.UA that the attack hit the building of a former collective farm. The explosions occurred around 9:20 am (to see photos of the consequences, scroll to the end of the news).

The information is confirmed by the Nikolaevsky Vanek Telegram channel. According to him, the arrival took place “in the building of the Kolkhoz Office, where “important men” were constantly stationed.”

There, on the second floor, there were “two large rooms” where the occupying troops were based, writes Vanek.

“Military vehicles were always visible near the building , more than 10 units, in general there were quite a few of them there. The number of tickets issued to Kobzonovo is already at least 8 in business class, but this number is growing every hour. Now it is blocked, the FSB has arrived, ambulances,” the channel said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation complained about “the enemy’s attack on Skadovsk” and threatened to “retaliate” for the “boys.”

“It’s bad and everything is very bad. The blow hit one of the buildings in the city center,” “There will be an answer for Skadovsk. Tougher. I feel sorry for the boys,” propagandists write on the Internet.

The Ukrainian military command has not yet officially commented on the event. As you know, Skadovsk has been occupied by Russian troops since March 9, 2022.

Radio Liberty later reported that several high-ranking Russian officers were killed as a result of the strike on Skadovsk. It is also reported that Ukrainian defenders launched a strike from the HIMARS MLRS.

Journalist Mark Krutov published photos on the social network X that confirm that the blow was struck on the building, which is known among residents of Skadovsk as the “Kolkhozkontora”. Residents of the temporarily occupied city also said that military vehicles were often seen near this building.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on November 4, explosions also occurred in Skadovsk, leaving part of the occupied city without electricity. According to media reports, it then “flew” to the Citadel Hotel.

