A powerful explosion occurred in Sevastopol: the Russian Federation announced an attack with a Neptune missile (photo)

The Russian occupation authorities traditionally reported the destruction of the target.

A powerful explosion occurred in Russian-occupied Sevastopol , local public reports report, citing eyewitness accounts.

In addition, the so-called “governor” of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev , reported that the Russian military allegedly shot down some target:

“Literally 10 minutes ago, over the sea in the outer roadstead, the military destroyed an air target. The air situation is being monitored. All operational services are on standby.”

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the “suppression of an attempted missile attack” on Kiev using the Neptune anti-ship missile:

“Duty air defense systems detected and destroyed a Ukrainian missile over the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.”

