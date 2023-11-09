40,000 Russian troops poised for major assault on Avdiivka

9 November 2023 •

Russia has amassed an estimated 40,000 troops around Avdiivka as it prepares for a third wave assault on the shattered eastern town, the Ukrainian military has said.

“They are building up reserves. They’ve brought in about 40,000 men here along with ammunition of all calibres,” said Anton Kotsukon, spokesperson for the 110th separate mechanised brigade. “We see no sign of the Russians abandoning plans to encircle Avdiivka.”

Russian forces, he said, had surrounded the town on three sides and were “playing cat and mouse”, sending up “huge numbers” of drones to scout out Ukraine’s defences.

The Russian military has focused on eastern Ukraine after failing to advance on Kyiv in the early days of its invasion, and have been pounding Avdiivka since mid-October. Online videos show apartment buildings reduced to shells, with 1,500 of its 32,000 pre-war residents remaining.

Ukrainian forces regard the town as a gateway for future advances to recapture territory in the east.

Like this: Like Loading...