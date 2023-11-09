40,000 Russian troops poised for major assault on Avdiivka

9 November 2023 •
Russia has amassed an estimated 40,000 troops around Avdiivka as it prepares for a third wave assault on the shattered eastern town, the Ukrainian military has said.
“They are building up reserves. They’ve brought in about 40,000 men here along with ammunition of all calibres,” said Anton Kotsukon, spokesperson for the 110th separate mechanised brigade. “We see no sign of the Russians abandoning plans to encircle Avdiivka.”
Russian forces, he said, had surrounded the town on three sides and were “playing cat and mouse”, sending up “huge numbers” of drones to scout out Ukraine’s defences.
The Russian military has focused on eastern Ukraine after failing to advance on Kyiv in the early days of its invasion, and have been pounding Avdiivka since mid-October. Online videos show apartment buildings reduced to shells, with 1,500 of its 32,000 pre-war residents remaining.
Ukrainian forces regard the town as a gateway for future advances to recapture territory in the east.
4 comments
That’s three divisions. A ginormous horde of scum.
The Ukrainian commanders will know what resources they need to repel and extirpate this horde.
Question is : have they got those resources?
I fear not. Or not enough anyway.
Ukraine really needs a shitload of help right now. Just at a time when filthy putinaZi quisling lawmakers are gaining the upper hand in the most important ally in the world.
Nato needs to send more artillery & ammunition asap, to smash that horde to a bloody pulp before they reach the defense line. This apparently will become a large scale battle like Verdun in 1916, and Ukraine should be enabled to win that, with superior firepower.
If we hold here and continue to take land on the left bank will, IMO, completely destroy the morale of the hoarde.
They have no tanks, so I’m guessing this will be another WW2 style attack with cannon fodder. It was reported they had a 100,000 at Kupiansk, and that resulted in nothing, so this could be a shit or bust operation for the orcs.