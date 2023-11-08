Zelensky – Still A Funny, Funny Guy

The Blog About Everything

It’s heartwarming and reassuring to know that, amidst all the horror of the last 20 months, the devastation caused by the Russian “special military operation” begun in February of 2022, the deaths, destruction and displacements — while most assuredly taking their toll on his body and soul — have not been able to destroy Volodymyr Zelensky’s innate sense of humor. Not completely, anyway. But it took the likes of Donald Trump to bring it back to life.

Zelensky, the Entertainer

Zelensky, the Commander-In-Chi ef

We’ve probably all heard about Trump’s boast that, given the chance (i.e., being elected to the presidency next year), he could bring the war in Ukraine to an end within 24 hours. That was certainly enough to make me laugh out loud. And speaking with host Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Zelensky offered this response:

“Former President Trump said that about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say? So he’s very welcome as well.

”President Biden was here, and I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here. So I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes.”

Trump had previously said he could “solve” the war in Ukraine in one day, and that the negotiation process would be “very easy.” Zelensky said he would need just 24 minutes to explain to Trump that that wouldn’t be as easy as he thinks.

The ridiculous boast is funny enough. And President Zelensky’s response is characteristically witty. But what really tickles my funny bone is the thought of Donald Trump in a war zone. One whistling missile . . . one exploding drone . . . the sight of one Russian soldier, and . . . well, use your imagination as to how Mr. “I-can’t-go-to-Vietnam-because-I-have-bone-spurs” would react. (Mine is running amok.)

Trump, the Great Negotiator

Humor aside, Zelensky addressed the impossibility of trying to negotiate a peace with Putin in the face of Putin’s unacceptable demands for concessions from Ukraine — namely, giving up any part of Ukraine’s territory or its autonomy as an independent nation. Those are not negotiable . . . not by Donald Trump or anyone else.

“He can’t bring peace because of Putin,” Zelensky continued. “If he’s not trying and if he’s not ready to give our territory to this terrible man, to Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he can’t manage it.” [All quotes from The Hill, Nov. 5, 2023.]

Asked if he thought Trump would support Ukraine if he were to be elected in 2024, Zelensky said, “Really, I don’t know. I hope that it depends not only on the president institutionally. I think it depends on the opinion of Americans, of your society. I think that is most important.”

A smart man, President Zelensky. I hope we don’t disappoint him.

