Zelensky on Trump’s likely victory: I don’t know whether it’s good or bad

Marta Gichko20:56, 08.11.23

The President hopes that any American leader will take public opinion into account.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects continued US support for Ukraine regardless of who becomes the new American leader following the 2024 elections.

In an interview at the Reuters NEXT event , Zelensky avoided directly answering how concerned he is about Donald Trump’s possible victory in the US elections.

“Whether this (Trump’s presidency – UNIAN) is good or bad, I don’t know. I hope that the American president will always take into account the attitude of people and society,” Zelensky noted.

The Ukrainian president hopes that any US president will help Ukraine if American society supports our state, shares our values, problems, understands all these challenges and the harm of war.

