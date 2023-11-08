Z-channel: Russian officers killed during HIMARS strike in Donetsk while in a meeting

During an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a military center in occupied Donetsk, 8 officers of the Russian Armed Forces were preliminarily liquidated.

November 8, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On the afternoon of October 7, in occupied Donetsk, the Center for Unmanned Systems named after. action movie Jogi. There are losses among the occupiers.

The Russian Telegram channel “Kremlin snuffbox” writes about this, citing sources in the military leadership of the Russian Federation, Dialog.UA reports.

“Rockets from MLRS fired at the building in which the meeting of officers was taking place. It was devoted to how to make the attack on Avdiivka more effective and how to respond to possible Ukrainian counterattacks on Donetsk (according to one of our interlocutors, they are “quite possible”). Also At the meeting there were specialists in drones who made reports on their use at the front,” the resource wrote.

According to him, as a result of the strike, 8 Russian officers were killed and 6 more were injured.

Among the “two hundredth” [wounded] there are also 14 “ordinary” military personnel, including UAV operators. “Among the dead are two officers who specially came to Donetsk from headquarters in Rostov-on-Don,” the Telegram channel assures. Identities are kept secret.

According to the resource, a large number of military drones were also destroyed during the strike.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a building located at the address: st. Chelyuskintsev, 49. The occupiers lie that a social protection center was supposedly located there, which is not true. Last year, they boasted that a training center for UAV operators of the Russian Armed Forces had begun operating at this address. This fact was actively covered by the locals and Russian “press”.

The Russians are sure that someone leaked information about the meeting of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The FSB is now looking for this person. It is worth noting that there is currently no confirmation of Russian losses in this attack from the Ukrainian side. Kyiv remains silent for now.

Earlier, Dialog.UA reported that in Donetsk, a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike burned out trains with fuel for the Russian army.

We also wrote that in the center of Donetsk there was an explosion in the “administration” of the leader of the “DPR” Pushilin.

https://www.dialog.ua/war/284354_1699381296

