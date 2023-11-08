The Russians report a dense concentration of Ukrainian air defense systems in the area of ​​expansion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ bridgehead in the Kherson region.

8 November 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russian military propagandists continue to sound the alarm about the situation on the left bank of the Dnieper, where advanced units of the Ukrainian army continue the landing operation and expansion of the bridgehead.

Russian Z-military correspondent Romanov reports in his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have concentrated a very dense accumulation of air defense assets and forces on the right bank of the Dnieper east of the Antonovsky Bridge.

This is a serious problem for Russian aviation, which cannot carry out attacks and air strikes with impunity.

According to the military propagandist, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are acting aggressively and pushing some air defense systems into the 2-3-kilometer zone of the coastline, which greatly irritates the Russians and the actions of their aircraft. Moreover, Romanov reports that the local command is deceiving Moscow and does not report on the real state of affairs, trying to embellish the situation.

Let us remind you that Z-military correspondents are concerned about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region, fearing a collapse of the defense by the Russian Armed Forces.

https://www.dialog.ua/war/284385_1699441717

