Top Commanders Killed In Strike Against Important Russian Headquarters On Arabat Spit

The Ukrainian forces eliminated at least three senior officers from General Teplinsky’s entourage.

8.11.2023

On November 1, the Ukrainian military struck the command center of the Russian Dnepr group of troops, responsible for the fighting in the Kherson region, killing three senior Russian officers. This was first reported by an OSINT researcher under the nickname Necro Mancer, citing obituaries published on social media.

As Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov writes, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a disguised command post on the Arabat Spit, which the occupiers deployed in the hotels Yuniy (“Young”) and Blakitne Polumia (“Blue Flame”) in the village of Strilkove in the Henichesk region.

The Crimean news agency Center for Investigative Journalism also reported a hit there on the morning of November 1. According to “Gauleiter” Vladimir Saldo, they allegedly “intercepted seven missiles that were flying towards Crimea” over the region. Ukraine did not officially confirm or report the attack.

The Russian Dnepr group, formed by the headquarters of the airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces, is commanded by Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky. Obituaries indicate that three senior staff officers were killed:

Colonel Vadim Dobryakov, deputy head of the Dnepr Control Center;

Colonel Alexander Galkin, deputy head of the Dnepr Control Center;

Colonel Alexey Koblov, head of the Department for Fire Damage Planning.

According to Butusov, the Dnepr is one of the most significant headquarters of the Russian Federation and it was one of “the greatest successes in destroying Russia’s ‘decision-making centers’ during the war.”

“Judging by the data, it is obvious that the missile definitely hit the Russian headquarters and destroyed operators there. That is, the headquarters was completely destroyed. Obviously, in addition to the liquidated senior officers, there were also numerous losses of low-ranking military personnel,” Butusov said.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/8/570712/

Like this: Like Loading...