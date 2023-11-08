The occupiers fired at a port in the Odessa region: a missile hit a civilian ship, there were dead

A civilian ship was damaged during Russian shelling of a port in the Odessa region on November 8.

The pilot who was helping a bulk carrier flying the flag of Liberia enter the port at the time of arrival was killed. Another port worker was injured, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported.

“The missile hit the superstructure of the ship. Three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, were injured, one of them was hospitalized,” the statement said.

The enemy fired an X-31P anti-radar missile from a tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

