Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the destruction of the UAV Operator Training Center in the occupied Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was communicated by Dmitry Polyanskiy, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the aggressor country at the organization, in his Telegram channel.

The meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday, November 8, at 23:00 moscow time.

According to russian propaganda, the strike was directed at the historical building of the Fraternal School, allegedly resulting in civilian casualties. However, the “Kremlin Tabakerka” Telegram channel reports that the target of the Ukrainian missiles was the training center for UAV operators, where a meeting of russian military personnel was being held. The objective was successfully achieved, resulting in the death of 14 occupiers, including 8 russian officers.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...