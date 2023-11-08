Russia asks other countries to return weapons sold to them due to gigantic losses in Ukraine

Oleg Davygora20:15, 08.11.23

The current supplier of helicopter engines, UEC-Klimov, may not be able to cope with replacing large-scale losses of equipment in Ukraine.

The Russian Federation is trying to negotiate with countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus and Brazil on the return of weapons already supplied to them due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine . The Wall Street Journal writes about this , citing sources familiar with the situation.

Thus, in April, a Russian delegation visited Egypt and asked President Abdul Fattah Khalil Al-Sisi to give back more than a hundred engines for Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, which had previously been sold to Egypt. This year, Russia also tried to buy engines for attack and transport helicopters from Pakistan, Brazil and Belarus.

It is possible that the current supplier of helicopter engines, UEC-Klimov, may not be able to cope with replacing the large-scale losses of equipment in Ukraine.

Advertisement: 0:08

Russian losses in Ukraine – details

According to the website Oryx, which keeps records of losses documented on video, Russia lost at least 132 helicopters, of which 102 were destroyed, 28 damaged and two captured by Ukrainian forces.

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy during the full-scale invasion among personnel approximately amounted to about 307 thousand 640 (+780 per day) people.

Enemy tanks were destroyed 5 thousand 301 (+8) units, armored combat vehicles – 9 thousand 996 (+22), artillery systems – 7 thousand 439 (+29), multiple launch rocket systems – 872 (+3) .

The invaders’ air defense systems were destroyed 572 (+2), aircraft – 322, helicopters – 324, operational-tactical drones – 5 thousand 567 (+10), cruise missiles – 1 thousand 556.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...