Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with nearly 100,000 120-mm mortar bombs

8 NOVEMBER 2023
On Wednesday, 8 November, German arms concern Rheinmetall announced the receipt of an order from the German government to supply Ukraine with about 100,000 120-mm mortar bombs.
Source: Rheinmetall press release, quoted by European Pravda
Details: The order that is worth several hundred million euros is part of a recent military aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth €400 million. Rheinmetall does not specify the details, but Germany announced a package for such an amount in September.
The supply of ammunition should begin in the near future and will last for the next two years, the concern said.
Quote: “Thanks to its enhanced range, heightened precision and optimum combat effectiveness, Rheinmetall mortar ammunition can assure favourable outcomes even during operations in difficult terrain and urban environments.”
Background:
- In October, Rheinmetall announced another order from the German Armed Forces for the supply of more than 150,000 artillery shells intended for Ukraine.
- It was also announced that the joint venture of Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s state-owned Ukrainian Defence Industry (formerly Ukroboronprom) company was officially registered.
Support UP or become our patron!
One comment
Wow. I’m freakin impressed