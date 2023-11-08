onlyfactsplease

Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with nearly 100,000 120-mm mortar bombs

 8 NOVEMBER 2023

On Wednesday, 8 November, German arms concern Rheinmetall announced the receipt of an order from the German government to supply Ukraine with about 100,000 120-mm mortar bombs.

Details: The order that is worth several hundred million euros is part of a recent military aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth €400 million. Rheinmetall does not specify the details, but Germany announced a package for such an amount in September.

The supply of ammunition should begin in the near future and will last for the next two years, the concern said.

Quote: “Thanks to its enhanced range, heightened precision and optimum combat effectiveness, Rheinmetall mortar ammunition can assure favourable outcomes even during operations in difficult terrain and urban environments.”

Background: 

