Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with nearly 100,000 120-mm mortar bombs

8 NOVEMBER 2023

On Wednesday, 8 November, German arms concern Rheinmetall announced the receipt of an order from the German government to supply Ukraine with about 100,000 120-mm mortar bombs.

Source: Rheinmetall press release, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The order that is worth several hundred million euros is part of a recent military aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth €400 million. Rheinmetall does not specify the details, but Germany announced a package for such an amount in September.

The supply of ammunition should begin in the near future and will last for the next two years, the concern said.

Quote: “Thanks to its enhanced range, heightened precision and optimum combat effectiveness, Rheinmetall mortar ammunition can assure favourable outcomes even during operations in difficult terrain and urban environments.”

Background:

In October, Rheinmetall announced another order from the German Armed Forces for the supply of more than 150,000 artillery shells intended for Ukraine.

It was also announced that the joint venture of Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s state-owned Ukrainian Defence Industry (formerly Ukroboronprom) company was officially registered.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/8/7427849/

Like this: Like Loading...