Kadyrov declared “war” on officials over the Russian language

Veronika Prokhorenko17:31, 08.11.23

The head of Chechnya promised to fire everyone whose children cannot speak Chechen.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, declared “war” on the members of his political team over the Russian language, suspecting that their children were not thinking as they should.

Kadyrov promised to fire all officials whose children do not know the national “Chechen” language. The leader of Chechnya made a corresponding promise at the finals of the “Nokhchiin mettan govzancha” competition, which was held in Grozny.

“We do a lot of work to popularize the Chechen language. But it happens that the children of representatives of my team do not often know the Chechen language. I will begin to dismiss such officials from the team,” Chechnya Segodnya quotes .

He announced that teaching children the Chechen language is a parental duty. Nowadays, kindergartens and schools mostly teach in Russian. “And parents often encourage this. Children even begin to think in Russian,” Kadyrov said.

According to him, the generation that speaks and thinks not in “Chechen” cannot have a future, so he will begin “reforms”.

It is noted that Kadyrov took part in the ceremony announcing the winners of the competition. All tasks of the finalists were related to knowledge of the Chechen language.

