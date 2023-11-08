France will provide another 200 million euros in military aid to Ukraine

The French government has announced the allocation of an additional 200 million euros for the Ukrainian army support fund, which is used to finance the purchase of weapons.

This was reported by the publication Franceinfo with reference to the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, reports the Industrial Portal with reference to the Military .

On November 7, Sébastien Lecornu announced that France would transfer 200 million euros to the Ukraine support fund.

“The committee voted for the amendment, which opens up the possibility of allocating another 200 million euros for the Ukraine support fund. This will enable us to start implementing a new strategy for the acquisition of new equipment for the Ukrainian army,” the minister said.

We are talking about a special fund that was created by France in October 2022 to finance Ukrainian military needs.

Thanks to it, Ukraine can purchase weapons directly from French manufacturers and work with the French defense and industrial base with the funds of the fund.

SAMP-T air defense system launcher. Photo from open sources

It is known that at the beginning of this year, Ukraine ordered the Ground Master 200 (GM200) air target detection radar station from the French company Thales. The purchase was financed from a special support fund of Ukraine.

This radar can work both independently and in cooperation with Western air defense systems. In particular, the radar is part of the SAMP/T air defense system used by the Ukrainian Air Force.

In addition, since the beginning of this year, Ukraine began purchasing large batches of cases for 155-mm artillery ammunition from the French plant Forges de Tarbes.

On June 13, the Forges de Tarbes plant received an order for the supply of 60,000 cases intended for the production of 155-mm shells, which will be delivered in 2024.

