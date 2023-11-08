European Commission proposes opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

08.11.2023 14:04

The European Commission has published its annual report on EU enlargement, in which it recommends that the European Council open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, while presenting the European Commission’s annual report on EU enlargement, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The European Commission also recommended opening such negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved, as well as granting candidate status to Georgia.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...