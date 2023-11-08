Volodymyr Kukharenko

Heard about displaced aggression? To put it simply, it’s when you beat someone weaker then you because you’ve been beaten by someone stronger than you. As example, when a dominant baboon male loses a fight to competitor, he beats some low-rank baboon male, then low-rank baboon male finds some female to beat, and the female can even beat some unlucky kid. This works very well with humans too, e.g. after a soccer team loses a match, the amount of home violence in the area full of losing team fans goes up by 10% (and up to 20% if it’s finals).

In Russia people are regularly humiliated. They have no real elections, you can get to prison for liking a post is a social network, tortures by the police is a normal thing there, they even have a proverb “I am the boss, so you are fool”. The police can beat you to death and get nothing, but if you throw an empty plastic bottle at them you get jailed. And there are other countries where an individual human is nothing, where higher social status makes you the owner of the person of lower status. You can say nothing if you want to stay safe.

And the aggression is displaced to those who can’t resist. The level of home violence is higher, the women and children are being abused more often. E.g. Russia is 3rd in women’s danger index in the world among the 50 countries that were included in the research (https://lnkd.in/dm5GVjSW) . Yes, there are other 145 countries and things are much worse in some of them, but Russia claims global geopolitical power. For comparison, Ukraine is on 20th place, USA is on 19th, Germany is 33th UK is on 40th among the countries included in the research.

Now imagine people who are constantly being abused by their authority are given guns and come to the place where they meet someone who cannot resist. What happens? Right, they overcompensate like a baboon male, and overcompensate grossly. Looting, raping, torturing, mutilating, and then rejoicing like low-rank primates that finally have relieved their stress from the humiliation.

You can see how it happened in Ukraine: https://t.ly/_YSZW . You can also find the videos recorded by Hamas themselves on 7th October.

So don’t be surprised at their cruelty. It cascades to them from the very top of their hierarchy. You cannot stop it by playing nice with aggressive primates as they would suspect you are going to hurt them anyway (because everyone does, it’s normal in their world), so they will behave aggressively until they get confirmation of their beliefs or until they beat you and, again, see that brute force is the answer. The only way to stop them is to make it clear that they will be heavily beaten if they try. And the only way to change them is to change their leadership. They do not understand other language. It applies to the majority of people ruled by tyrants. They suffer, but instead of overthrowing their “dominant males”, they will rather come to you.

