07 Nov: NO ANTIDOTE. Ukrainians SCALP Russian Bases Along the Shore | War in Ukraine Explained

Day 622: Nov 07

Today, there is a lot of news from the south.

Here, Ukrainians have been conducting a lot of HIMARS and Storm Shadow strikes and, over the last week, have targeted more than 20 Russian bases and forces concentrations.

First of all, today, local residents reported hearing a series of explosions near Taganrog, more specifically, from the side of the military airfield northwest of the city. Geolocated footage from the region shows rising smoke in the distance, indicating that there was a strike. Russian sources reported that the Russian air defense intercepted at least one Ukrainian rocket, and that the remnants of the rocket fell on the cargo meant to be transported by the heavy airlifter IL-76, and that the aircraft remained intact. Interestingly, the governor of the region made the opposite claim to the mainstream media and said that the air defense was not working.

Simultaneously, a Ukrainian partisan group from Mariupol published footage of the Russian air defense near the airfield and claimed that as a result of their operations, the Russian air defense was unable to intercept Ukrainian missiles, leading to the explosions. After the explosions, Russians were seen removing the remnants of their aviation from the airfield, realizing that it is not well-protected at the moment.

And this is extremely important because, according to satellite footage released by Planet Labs, Russians planned to make it the new main airbase in the south. After Ukrainians conducted a devastating strike on the airfield in Berdyansk, destroying and damaging up to a dozen helicopters, Russians relocated 21 helicopters away from that region. So, Russians gathered their helicopters on the Berdyansk airbase, thinking it was safe because it was out of HIMARS reach. After 30% of the fleet was destroyed in an ATACMS strike, they relocated their helicopters to Taganrog, thinking it was safe because it was on Russian territory. And today, they were forced to relocate them even further. Such actions alleviated the pressure on the front substantially and gave Ukrainians more freedom of movement because Russian assault helicopters Ka-52 cannot respond to the demands in time.

But this is not the end. Two days ago, a powerful explosion was caught on camera in the village of Sedovo, which is right in between the previously mentioned airbases in Berdyansk and Taganrog. At first, some Russian sources claimed that it was a result of an electrical short circuit in a warehouse, however, as it turned out, it was a repair facility for the helicopters. Some military bloggers admitted that several Russian helicopters arrived for maintenance just prior to the strike. So, Russian aviation is having a really hard week.

Moreover, a day prior to the explosion in Sedovo, Ukrainians conducted a comprehensive strike on Crimea and used not only drones and Strom Shadow and SCALP missiles but also Neptune and decoy missiles. The moment Russians detected that Ukrainian Su-24M took off, Russians immediately deployed smokescreens around the Kerch Bridge in anticipation of an attempt to destroy it. Once Russians saw that missiles were heading in the direction of the bridge, Russians raised their jets to help intercept the missiles. Ukrainians anticipated such a response, which is why they launched Neptune missiles from the other side of Crimea, where Russians suffered constant drone strikes. According to Russian sources, Neptune missiles forced Russian aviation to prioritize these targets first, increasing the chances of the SCALP missiles to get through. On top of that, multiple decoy and anti-radiation rockets were launched from the Kherson region, stretching the Russian air defense capabilities to the limit. As a result, many missiles indeed hit their target, however, as it turned out, it was not the bridge – it was a ship factory.

Recently leaked footage shows how at least 3 SCALP missiles, one by one, hit the ship Askold. Askold was built in 2021 and was one of the newest and most modern ships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It could carry and launch 8 Caliber missiles, it had its own air defense system Pantsir-M, and a reconnaissance system Orlan-10. Judging by the footage of the damage, all analysts agree that the ship can be considered destroyed, as it is easier to build a new one than to repair this one.

