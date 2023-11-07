War Day 621: Why Call for Ukraine to Negotiate When Russia Is At Its Weakest?

🇺🇦 600+ DAYS OF WAR REPORTING on Chicago’s WGN Radio with host Bob Sirott and Joe Lindsley, the only American reporting in Ukraine every single day until victory 🎙️ from Monday 6 November 2023

KHARKIV—Just at the moment of Ukraine’s greatest successes and strengths, why do we start to hear voices calling for Ukraine to negotiate?

Ukraine is winning, having got Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the run. But of course Russia wants to win and so they have shifted tactics: diverting the world’s attention and now pushing a narrative that Ukraine should negotiate.

But consider what is happening:

Just when Ukraine is at its strongest, calls emerge for Ukraine, not Russia, to negotiate.

Just when Israel is stopping Hamas—calls for a ceasefire.

Will we wake up in time, or will we continue to play the puppets?

On Chicago's WGN Radio with Bob Sirott, Joe Lindsley has been providing daily reports from Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

