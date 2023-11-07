UKRAINE WAS THE FIRST IN THE WORLD TO HIT AN ENEMY MISSILE SHIP BEFORE IT WAS PUT INTO OPERATION – DEFENSE EXPRESS

November 07, 2023, 15:56

© StratCom APU

Celebrations on the ship were planned for December.

Ukraine became the first country in history to hit an enemy missile ship before it was commissioned into the fleet. The Askold vessel was supposed to be accepted into service with the Russian Black Sea Fleet in December of this year. Analysts from Defense Express report this .

It is noted that the ship remained afloat, but received critical damage to very important elements. It will have to be rebuilt from scratch.

Experts explained that the missiles hit precisely the central part of the hull of the Askold corvette, where eight vertical launchers for launching Caliber or Onyx cruise missiles were located.

Ukraine is forcing the Russian Federation to withdraw its fleet further to the east – British intelligence

“This successful hit destroyed the main weapon system of this ship. Moreover, judging by the nature of the external damage, most likely the Russians will have to scrap most of the on-board equipment for controlling the ship located on the bridge,” the material says.

“Askold” is a Project 22800 Karakurt small missile ship that can carry up to eight Caliber missiles. The neutralization of such a vessel, according to the military, is very important for the security of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Askold missile ship during an attack on Kerch. According to published photos , the ship was damaged, after which its restoration is hardly possible.

Prepared by Vitaly Kononuchenko

(C)DEFENSE EXPRESS 2023

Like this: Like Loading...