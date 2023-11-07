Ukraine hit the Center for Unmanned Systems in Donetsk, – media (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko17:50, 07.11.23

The first consequences of the arrivals began to be published online.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the “Center for Unmanned Systems” of the invaders in temporarily occupied Donetsk. There, Russia trained UAV operators for war.

The damage to the building in which the Russian Army registered the corresponding Center is preliminarily confirmed by the media and journalists.

“In Donetsk, a blow was struck to the building on Chelyuskintsev Street, 49, in which the “Republican Center for Unmanned Systems named after Vladimir Zhoga” is registered,” claims Donbass News .

For his part, Ukrainian journalist Andrey Tsaplienko notes that there are at least 5 victims due to the explosions in Donetsk.

There has not yet been official confirmation from the Ukrainian Armed Forces regarding the strike.

For its part, Russia gave a “master class in lies” when commenting on the strike on the building. In the story on RosTB they say that there is not a single military facility in the center of Donetsk.

“We are located in the center of the city, where there is not a single military installation,” the message says.

At the same time, the Russian correspondent notes that several missiles hit the city.

