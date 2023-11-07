The US Senate blocked a bill to help Israel without Ukraine, – Reuters

Katerina Chernovol21:34, 07.11.23

Democrats stressed the importance of providing funding for both Ukraine and Israel in addition to humanitarian aid, border security funding and other issues.

On Tuesday, November 7, Democrats in the US Senate blocked attempts by Republican Party representatives to approve an emergency aid bill for Israel, which was passed by the House of Representatives last week and does not include assistance to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this . Republican Sen. Roger Marshall said time is of the essence and “it is imperative that the Senate does not delay the delivery of this critical aid to Israel one day.”

But Democrats rejected that approach, emphasizing the importance of providing aid to Ukraine as well as Israel, in addition to humanitarian aid, funding for border security and money to push back against China in the Indo-Pacific region. That’s what President Joe Biden sent to Congress last month in a $106 billion funding request.

Democratic officials also accused Republicans of playing politics over the situation in Israel by tying aid to the country to cuts in funding for the US Internal Revenue Service.

“Our allies in Ukraine cannot afford a delay, and neither can our allies in Israel,” said Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray.

