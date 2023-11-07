People and governments of the civilized world, we have 2 options:

Andreas Flodström

Founder and CEO of Beetroot

Nov 5

1/ Give enough support to Ukraine to decisively win the war, and free its territory fully – Russia loses.

2/ Russia gets what it wants, or part of it – next in line can be your country.

There are voices out there to “regulate the conflict” somehow freeze it, “Just stop this horrible war as quickly as possible”. Unfortunately, this is illusional and, I believe, a deep lack of understanding of the Russian leadership, society, and how it has formed over decades (if not centuries).

Even IF a temporary “freeze” would be achieved, it would essentially mean option 2, and we will, with or without the current president of RU, most likely need to deal with it again in 1, 5, or 10 years, in Ukraine, or somewhere else. Most importantly, it would be wrong to leave Ukrainians under occupation by a fascist power that wants to wipe out their existence as a people.

This leaves option 1. Why hasn’t it been achieved?

Supposedly because some of our leaders are too scared of an “escalation”.

And what did we get for not supporting Ukraine wholeheartedly?

An escalation, another devastating war where Russia and its allies play a role. If we don’t get our sh*t together now, we will see more wars and conflicts forward.

The fact that Ukraine stands, as a functional country, is mainly due to the heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers and people, who are fighting for their freedom and right to exist – but also protecting the rest of us from option 2.

You as an individual, can put pressure on your politicians, and also support the Ukrainian army and economy, even seemingly small things make a difference!

Слава Україні!

On the photo: Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen – hopefully soon in Ukraine (and just one example of what Ukraine needs)

Comment from Dmitry Karpenko:

Ukraine should have worked together with Sweden from the beginning, including Gripens. I hope that is starting to happen.

Listening to plans and promises regarding providing aircrafts from the US administration leaves Ukraine’s skies and frontline unprotected for the second year in a row. The delivery date always shifts – just like the date for Sweden to be accepted to NATO (where the same US administration can negotiate that with their allies, but doesn’t; as a result Sweden has to keep owning more military equipment at the moment, including aircrafts… just saying…)

Andrew Macnamara:

There is only one option. A Ukraine victory.

Russia not only needs to be defeated but also disempowered to a point that they pose no threat to their neighbours for a couple of decades, if ever.

Many western/NATO countries know this and understand both the fact that Ukraine are actually fighting a war on behalf of NATO but also their support is essential for them to do so.

However, there are elements within governments of NATO countries that want to disrupt and even stop this support. Why?

This is Russia money and influence and these people need to be called out and questioned about their links.

Alex Kavinsky:

Yeah, and I’m actually happy that after Gen. Zaluzhnyi’s interview it became a binary choice for a civilized world. We either beat russia or they will continue doing what they want going forward. Freezing the war means leaving deported Ukrainians without their homes taken by rissians, means accepting a hard punch on a Ukrainian economy that will be cut off sea ports, leaving all the war crimes unpunished and cheering up the next aggression by leaving them gains. That doesn’t look right. It’s time to go all-in.

