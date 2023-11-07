It became known how Hungarians feel about Orban’s negotiations with Putin – survey

7.11.2023

A majority of Hungarian citizens, 52%, consider the meeting between their Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin unacceptable. Another 35% see nothing wrong with such negotiations while other European leaders avoid the Kremlin leader.

This is evidenced by a Publicus survey, writes Nepszava . Also, Hungarians (36%) believe that Orban, in communicating with the Russian President, deliberately made a pro-Russian statement, calling the invasion of Ukraine a “military operation.” At the same time, 23% said that he intended to be only diplomatic, and 15% believe that the prime minister “realized the weight of his statement, but could not do anything else.”

Also, 39% believe that the initiator of the meeting was Hungary, while 19% – Russia. However, 42% did not answer this question.

Let us remind you that Putin and Orban held talks in Beijing on October 17 . During the meeting, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted that their countries, despite the so-called SVO and sanctions, continue to develop relations.

Orban emphasized that Hungary never wanted to confront Russia, but on the contrary, it always planned to expand contacts, and now, due to the war in Ukraine and the position of the West, Budapest is trying to “save everything it can.”

As OBOZ.UA reported:

– Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made another anti-Ukrainian statement. He said that it was “absolutely obvious” that Ukraine would not be able to win the war with Russia and again praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

– Subsequently, Hungary announced that they would block negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union (EU). The country requires the fulfillment of a number of conditions.

