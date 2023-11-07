Invaders from “Storm Z” refuse to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Kherson region

7.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Ukrainian defenders continue the counter-offensive on the left bank of Kherson. The Russian occupiers are afraid of the onslaught of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and refuse to storm their positions.

OBOZ.UA learned about this from its own sources. “The Shtopm 28 SME subunit refuses to go on an assault in the area of ​​the village of Krynki,” the insider noted.

It is noted that the reason for this is that there is a critical moral and psychological situation in the unit. In particular, the occupiers conflict with each other, use drugs and alcohol, and fights often occur between them. The unit flatly refuses to carry out most orders.

In addition, they have serious staffing problems. The command of the occupiers is trying to solve it at the expense of the 24th and 26th regiments, transferring another “cannon fodder” there, but they are unable to significantly improve the situation.

Let us recall that “Storm-Z” is a series of penal military units created by Russia in April 2023 on the model of the Wagner PPK after the conflict between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the leader of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin. Such detachments are usually used in the most vulnerable sectors of the front, where they suffer heavy losses. Since Storm Z fighters do not officially exist, they do not have certificates or a contract for service. Storm Z is also compared to the penal battalions that existed in the Red Army during World War II.

It is worth noting that the Storm-Z battalion of Russian invaders is often used as cannon fodder in the war in Ukraine. However, the fighters who make up these penal units have recently increasingly deserted the battlefield.

Earlier, a captured occupier from Storm-Z called on Russians not to go to war in Ukraine. He said that it would be better to go to prison.

