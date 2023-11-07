Helicopters on fire at Russian Taganrog airfield after explosion – Andriushchenko

07.11.2023 14:33

In the Russian Federation, after an explosion, helicopters are burning at the airfield in the city of Taganrog.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and posted a photo of the helicopters, Ukrinform reported.

“They report from Taganrog that helicopters are burning at the airfield after the explosion. The Russians are indeed systematically utilizing the Taganrog airfield for basing helicopter units, but not only. Air defense systems, equipment ready to be transferred to Ukraine – all this systematically ‘flourishes’ there,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that official confirmation of this fact is being expected.

As reported, a large convoy with enemy equipment is moving through Mariupol, temporarily captured by the invaders, toward Berdyansk.

