Ukrainian People Magazine

Nov 7

Czeslawa Kwoka Polish girl, 14 years old.

Died in the camp of death Auschwitz on February 18, 1943 years from the injection of phenol into the heart. Shortly before her execution, she was photographed by prisoner Willem Brasse, who later testified against the Nazi who hit the girl in the face, shortly before the photo was taken (as evidenced by a hematoma on the lip).

All we see is the face of a terrified child who lost her mother days ago.

Cheslava was sitting in front of the camera minutes after being beaten by a prison supervisor.

She cried, but nothing could do. Before the photo was taken, the girl wiped tears and blood from a cracked lip.

She was one of around 250,000 minors missing in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Photographer Marina Amaral has colored black and white photographs and gives us the opportunity to look at history in a new way.

And who will tell about all the killed, beaten, raped, maimed and kidnapped Ukrainian children?

God help us to remember each one.

Like this: Like Loading...