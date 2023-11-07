Explosions occurred in Sevastopol: the occupiers announced a “UAV attack”

7.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Explosions occurred in Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, on the night of Tuesday, November 7. The occupation administration of Sevastopol announced an alleged attack by “Ukrainian” UAVs on the peninsula.

As the fake “governor” of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote, the occupiers’ air defense system allegedly operated in the city. According to him, a man was injured from the “downing of drones”.

“An air defense system is operating in Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, 5 UAVs have already been shot down over the water area. All services are operating as normal,” the occupier said.

At the same time, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported that explosions were also heard in the Bakhchisarai region. Loud sounds set off car alarms.

They also wrote about the explosions in Novofedorovka online. The military airfield of the occupying Russian forces “Saki” is located there. The occupiers have not yet commented on this information.

Razvozhaev later stated that in Sevastopol, debris from one of the allegedly downed UAVs fell on the roof of a private house in Andreevka. A small fire started there.

A similar incident occurred in Orlovka, where a man was injured “due to falling drone debris.”

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack” with the 17th UAV on targets on the territory of the aggressor country. The Russian department claims that using air defense systems on duty they “destroyed nine Ukrainian drones” and “intercepted eight more” over the Black Sea and the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

As OBOZ.UA reported, powerful explosions occurred in Kerch on the territory of Crimea on the evening of November 4. As a result of the missile attack, a fire broke out at the Zaliv shipyard, and the Project 22800 Karakurt small missile ship Askold was damaged there.

