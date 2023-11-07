China Removes Russian Firms From Airliner Project

China has excluded would-be Russian partners from its project to build a new passenger airliner that would compete with Boeing and Airbus.

by Kyiv Post | November 7, 2023, 5:39 pm

Beijing has quietly dropped Russian firms from its project to build a new intercontinental widebody airliner following multiple delays caused by Western sanctions against the Kremlin.

Moscow had hoped to cooperate with China to build its first wide-body airliner since the Soviet era, using Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation as the leader in its part of the project.

It was expected that the CR929 airliner, jointly built by China and Russia, would compete with intercontinental aircraft manufactured by Boeing and Airbus with between 250 to 350 seats and a 12,000 km range.

The project has encountered repeated setbacks on the Russian side because Moscow’s aerospace industry has been heavily sanctioned following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Now, according to the South China Morning Post, China has finally excluded Russian partners from the C929 airliner project.

(C)KYIV POST 2023

Like this: Like Loading...