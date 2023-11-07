A new camp for captured Russians will appear in Ukraine

Vadim Khludzinsky17:46, 07.11.23

The increase in the number of prisoners of war is associated with the deterioration of the motivation of Russian soldiers and the blocking of prisoner exchanges by the Russian Federation.

Ukraine will soon open a new camp for holding Russian prisoners of war due to an increase in their number.

This was reported in the Telegram channel of the single center for receiving appeals from Russian military personnel regarding surrender “I want to live . ” They noted that in parallel, work is underway to prepare for the launch of another camp.

According to the report, the increase in the number of prisoners of war is due to the situation at the front, the deterioration of the motivation of Russian soldiers, as well as the blocking of prisoner exchanges by Russia.

It is noted that the conditions in the new camp, as in the West-1 camp, will comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law. In particular, the Russian military will receive medical care, three meals a day, the opportunity to communicate with relatives, and will also have access to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The location of the camp in the deep rear complies with the Geneva Conventions.

“Ukraine adheres to international humanitarian norms, which provide for the detention of prisoners of war exclusively in specially designated places. Unlike Russia, which holds Ukrainian military personnel in ordinary prisons and correctional colonies along with prisoners, often in inhumane conditions, ignoring and not recognizing their status as prisoners of war “, the message says.

Let us remind you that Russian soldiers in Ukrainian captivity have access to medical care , including dental care, can attend church and even earn money. This was stated by the official representative of the Ukrainian project “I Want to Live” Vitaly Matvienko.

According to him, several hundred Russian soldiers voluntarily surrendered under this program alone. In general, more than 22 thousand Russian soldiers and forcibly mobilized residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine contacted the project and expressed a desire to surrender.

