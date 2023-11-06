Ukrainian troops achieve success on Left Bank of Kherson Oblast – ISW

6 NOVEMBER 2023

Ukrainian troops continued to operate on the eastern (Left) Bank of Kherson Oblast on 5 November and achieved confirmed success.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Ukrainian troops also continued offensive operations near Bakhmut, achieving confirmed success in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and on the eastern (Left) Bank of Kherson Oblast on 5 November.

Geolocation images released on 4 November show that Ukrainian forces have made little progress towards the southwestern corner of the solar power plant near Pidstepne (12 km east of the city of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnipro River).

Additional geolocation images released on 4 November confirm that Ukrainian forces are holding positions in buildings in Krynky (30 km east of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnipro River).

A Russian military blogger claimed that positional battles were continuing in Krynky and along the Pishchanivka-Poima line (10 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River).

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops had continued their offensive operations south of Bakhmut and in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Geolocation images indicate that Ukrainian troops made a limited advance west of Verbove (10 km east of Rabotyne in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast), as well as on the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast near Pidstepne (12 km east of the city of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnipro River) and in Krynky (30 km east of the city Kherson and 2 km from the Dnipro River).

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 4 November:

Ukrainian forces conducted a successful strike on a Russian shipyard in Kerch, occupied Crimea on 4 November, likely damaging a naval vessel. Ukrainian forces reportedly intensified strikes on rear Russian areas in southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea on 5 November.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview to NBC and repeated that the war is not in a stalemate.

Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and made confirmed gains in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast on 5 November.

Chechen officials announced that Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov appointed his 15-year-old son Adam to a prominent position in a Chechen security service, though there is confusion over Adam Kadyrov’s exact position.

Courts in the Republic of Dagestan reportedly charged participants in the antisemitic riots on 29 October with minor crimes and issued limited punishments.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, near Avdiivka, west and southwest of Donetsk City, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and advanced in some areas.

A Russian milblogger called on Russian “propagandists” to increase the use of Russian propaganda against Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Russia in an effort to increase the number of “volunteers” in the Russian military.

Kremlin-appointed Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova continued to promote the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia under the guise of vacations.

