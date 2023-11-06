Ukrainian Special Forces destroy Wagner PMC mercenaries in Sudan

6 November, 2023

Ukrainian special forces during the battles with the PMC Wagner mercenaries in Sudan. Photo credits: Kyiv Post

A video of supposedly Ukrainian Special Forces fighting with mercenaries of the Wagner PMC in one of the Sudanese cities is spreading online.

The Kyiv Post published the video on its YouTube channel.

The video shows special forces walking the streets of a Sudanese city and destroying mercenaries from the Wagner PMC with firearms and grenade launchers.

This is not the first time that Ukrainian Special Forces have been used in Sudan to fight Russian mercenaries. Back in September 2023, CNN reported on the destruction of a Wagner PMC camp with the involvement of Ukrainian special services personnel and drones.

CNN cited a conversation with a Ukrainian military source who described the operation as the work of “non-Sudanese military.” When asked if Ukraine was behind the attacks, the source only said that “the responsibility is probably on the Ukrainian special services.”

According to journalists, the operation was partially carried out on the ground and included a series of drone attacks on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group supported by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in its fight to control the country from the Sudanese army.

In addition, on October 6, 2023, Militarnyi reported that new evidence of the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services in the war in Sudan against Russian mercenaries of the PMC Wagner emerged.

The presence of Ukrainian security forces in the war in Sudan was confirmed by sources in intelligence circles. As confirmation, they provided videos with footage of the battles.

The footage shows the work of snipers, FPV drone attacks, and fire contact with the enemy. Other details of the operation have not yet been disclosed.

According to Western media reports, Ukraine’s interests in Sudan are linked to a long history of doing business with local companies.

Experts claim that the 3,000-strong Wagner PMC camp is located in Sudan, which helps support the activities of the Rapid Support Forces as part of a paramilitary organization that opposes the current government in the country.

The approximate number of mercenaries of the Wagner PMC in the world. Photo credits: The Telegraph

In addition, Russian mercenaries organized the delivery of weapons to the pro-government Janjaweed militia through their border base with Chad.

