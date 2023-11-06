The Russians struck Odessa: infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged in the city, there were wounded

Larisa Kozovaya23:59, 05.11.23

The city is attacked by missiles and attack drones.

In Odessa, due to the attack that the Russian army carried out on the city in the evening, the infrastructure was damaged . On the evening of November 5, an air raid alert was announced in the south. The Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported the activity of enemy tactical aviation and warned of a missile threat. Soon, residents of different areas of Odessa heard loud explosions.

The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, called on the population to stay in shelters. After some time, the military reported an attack by enemy attack UAVs.

Subsequently, the utility company Odessgorelektrotrans stated that due to damage to the infrastructure, the movement of trams was changing from November 6th.

“The movement of tram route No. 7 will be organized according to a modified pattern: from Paustovsky Street to Black Sea Cossacks Street and from the 16th station of Lustdorfskaya Road to Tiraspol Square. Tram route No. 12 will run along the route: Slobodskaya Market – Kherson Square. Tram route No. 15 will run between Slobodsky Market and Alekseevskaya Square,” the message says.

On social networks, people reported that a huge crater had formed on one of the streets in the city center. People also reported damaged residential buildings.

Later it became known that there were casualties in the city. According to Keeper, five people were injured in the overnight attack. The victims suffered shrapnel wounds.

“Everyone is hospitalized, our doctors are providing all the necessary assistance,” the official said .

Due to the Russian attack, there is serious damage to the art museum building, Odessa Mayor Trukhanov told Suspilny.

Russian attacks on Ukraine – details

On the afternoon of November 5, the Russian army launched a missile strike on southern Ukraine from tactical aircraft from the Black Sea. In particular, the invaders sent an anti-radar missile Kh-31P to the Odessa region and a guided Kh-59 missile to the Dnepropetrovsk region. According to the military, in the Odessa region the enemy’s priorities are focused on countering civilian shipping. Administrative buildings were damaged by hitting an infrastructure facility. Three employees of the company were injured. The blast wave also caused damage to surrounding houses. The missile was destroyed by air defense forces over Krivoy Rog.

