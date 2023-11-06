The consequences of the powerful strike near Mariupol

November 6, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the occupied village of Sedovo near Novoazovsk on the evening of November 5, powerful explosions were heard. It subsequently turned out that an enemy ammunition depot had detonated.

Deputy of the Mariupol City Council Dmitry Zabavin told Channel 24 that Novoazovsk and Sedovo are part of the logistics chain of Russian military supplies.

Within reach



It is known that all cargo that came to occupied Mariupol from the Rostov region of Russia and then went to the Zaporozhye and Ugledar directions was concentrated through Novoazovsk and Mariupol.

When “claps” [strikes] began to happen in Mariupol, the occupiers’ logistics supply process became more complicated. And when the “claps” became more frequent in the occupied Crimea, this direction became even more congested. There are constantly traffic jams on the route Mariupol – Novoazovsk,” Zabavin noted.

If earlier hits occurred in the Mariupol region, then on November 5 a historical moment occurred, because now the entire temporarily occupied territory of this direction is within the reach of Ukrainian “claps”.

“Today, Russians do not have a safe place in the Mariupol and Novoazov regions to store combat equipment and military equipment, as well as personnel. We saw this with our own eyes,” the deputy of the Mariupol City Council emphasized.

Note! Novoazovsk was occupied even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A large amount of enemy military infrastructure was concentrated near the city. As reported, Sedovo was hit at a repair base and an ammunition depot.

What are the consequences of the strikes in Sedovo, Novoazovsky district – watch the video:

The enemy suffered heavy losses



At the same time, according to preliminary information, it was in Sedovo that the Russians probably repaired helicopters . It was here that they were hastily moved from the Berdyansk and Lugansk airfields , which were attacked by ATACMS missiles.

We will wait for satellite images that will give an understanding of the full picture of what happened,” Zabavin noted.

However, according to him, earlier local residents transmitted information about the movement of helicopters across the coast of the Azov Sea in the direction of Novoazovsk and Berdyansk. From this we can conclude that these helicopters could have been concentrated at the site of the impact.

However, given the powerful explosion that occurred in Sedovo, it can be assumed that the enemy suffered heavy losses of ammunition and military equipment. This means that the Russians kept too many weapons in one place that could explode.

“This is what they did before in Mariupol, when they believed that Ukrainian strikes could not get there. But then they began to very carefully place military equipment, ammunition and personnel in the Mariupol region. And now the occupiers will have to move all this at least in the direction Taganrog [russia],” emphasized Dmitry Zabavin.

What is known about the explosions in Sedovo

On the evening of November 5, such powerful explosions were heard in the village that they could be heard in Mariupol – at a distance of more than 50 kilometers, and, of course, in populated areas located nearby.

The hit occurred in an ammunition depot, which detonated, causing a large flash. In addition, according to telegram channels, a blow was struck at the occupiers’ repair base, where helicopters were probably being repaired.

Russian military experts suggested that the attack on Sedovo could have been carried out with long-range Storm Shadow or ATACMS missiles.













