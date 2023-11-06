Slovak Prime Minister assures that private export of weapons to Ukraine is not to be blocked

06.11.2023 17:50

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the government will not block the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine from private manufacturers.

This was reported by Bloomberg, Ukrinform reported.

According to Fico, his election promise that “no more batches” of weapons will come from Slovakia to Ukraine concerned only supplies from the Slovak army’s stockpiles.

After visiting the Defense Ministry, the Prime Minister said that if the company wants to produce and sell weapons abroad, they have nothing against it.

As reported, on October 26, the new Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said that his government will stop military aid to Ukraine. This was one of the politician’s main election promises.

