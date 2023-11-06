Russians Disgrace Themselves By Lying About Destruction Of Ukrainian Armed Forces Equipment: Details Revealed

The Russian Ministry of Defense has completely drowned in lies.

6.11.2023

Russian authorities fantasize about destroying equipment that was never supplied to the Ukrainian military. They also repeatedly lie about the number of targets destroyed. This was reported by the “We Can Explain” Telegram channel.

According to the channel, the Russian Ministry of Defense has already twice reported the destruction of an American M198 howitzer in Ukraine, which was never handed over to soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Also, back in April, the department of the aggressor country “destroyed” all the M777 howitzers that the allies handed over to Ukraine. But the Russian military continues to report the destruction of such artillery, and there were several corresponding reports last week.

At the same time, even pro-Russian resources admit the lies of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Thus, Military Review wrote at the end of 2022 that the department had already “destroyed” 44 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems in Ukraine, although the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 40 units of such vehicles in total.

At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also gave false data. He claimed that the occupiers destroyed 37 aircraft in the entire month of October. But, according to the Oryx project, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have been able to destroy 77 Ukrainian aircraft.

Russian dictator Putin is confused about the amount of destroyed equipment. In September, he announced the “destruction” of 18 thousand armored vehicles of Ukrainians, and in October he reduced this figure to 1,900 — almost tenfold.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/6/570547/

Like this: Like Loading...