Russian MP proposes to create Ministry of Happiness

Valentina Matviyenko, the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, has proposed creating a Ministry of Happiness in the country and adopting a law on “overall happiness”.
Source: The Insider
Quote: “Immediately, a law on overall happiness! You know, I dream of creating and have even proposed that we create a Ministry of Happiness in Russia. A ministry that will review all decisions and laws to see whether this new law or new government decree will make people happier.
So far, I have a small group supporting this – you are welcome to join. I think the time will come when we will create a Ministry of Happiness in Russia.”
Details: According to The Insider, Matviyenko said in 2019 that she came up with the idea of a Ministry of Happiness during a trip to the United Arab Emirates.
For reference: Valentina Matviyenko is the leader of the upper house of the Russian parliament, one of the highest government positions.
After the start of the full-scale invasion, it became known that she owns a villa near Venice. Her son, who lives in Italy, also owns a villa. By the age of 36, he had amassed vast wealth, valued at US$1 billion as of 2009. According to media reports, Matviyenko herself is worth over 1 billion Russian roubles (US$10.7 million).
Matviyenko is referred to as an “icon of corruption”.
9 comments
I’m sure it will be a resounding success once your ugly mug is used to promote it. 😂 Fucking hell you wouldn’t want to wake up next to her.
This reminds me of the Ministry of Happiness in North Korea where the ministry monitors people to make sure they’re smiling and cheering their over-sized god properly.
Yeah, Sir Foccusser, she looks like she fell out of an ugly tree and hit every branch on her way down…I would be happier if I never saw that mug again, lol.
I think it was a typo, she meant ministry of crappiness. 🤣
Turn her over and wear a bag over your head!!
Like raping Ukrainian woman, deporting Ukrainian children and attack Ukrainian hospitals and buildings,, for happiness!
I think that’s a great idea. Let’s begin with a .38 caliber bullet right between those ugly eyes. I would be very HAPPY.
but what a shipwreck/disaster these fascists are…. !
in Great Russia, we will learn how to live and with a sewn mouth, sing, eat and how to make love and have children with a gun to the head!
with the help of aloccolism, we can even find ourselves beautiful, but to bring up the demographics, it’s still ruined!
let’s open our handcuffed arms to this attractive, relevant, lasting and radiant future 🙂
I suppose they aren’t getting enough Krokodil.
Happiness – mafia land … mafia land – happiness.
Nope, that just doesn’t compute.
Another brainless idea from drunk ruskies.