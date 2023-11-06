EBRD | International Advisor | 1st Honorary Consul of Ukraine to the Netherlands
Nov 5
More has to be done for Ukraine🇺🇦 to end this war and throw RU back to the 1991 borders without enduring a war for many years. Europe🇪🇺 should aim for a quick victory. This requires the West to finally use its high potential and increase production facilities. We need them not only for Ukraine🇺🇦, but also for European🇪🇺 defence.
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, outlined 5 measures for Ukraine🇺🇦 to secure victory:
- Gain air superiority
- Breach mine barriers in depths
- Increase effective counter battery
- Built up electronic warfare capabilities.
- Create & train reserves.
Ukraine🇺🇦 must win the war as soon as possible. Accelerating NATO and EU membership for🇺🇦 is part of the Ukrainian🇺🇦 victory strategy.
The war ends by expelling all RU troops from all of Ukraine🇺🇦.
Слава Україні! Слава ЗСУ! 🇳🇱🇺🇦
“The war ends by expelling all RU troops from all of Ukraine🇺🇦.”
Ukraine’s agony will continue until every responsible statesman from every responsible donor country understands this fact and starts working for Ukraine’s victory in earnest. It is also time for the EU to pull its weight and come up with some big numbers in terms of defence procurement for Ukraine.
All Europe must also prepare for the deeply unpleasant possibility of an isolationist pro-Russia incumbent in the WH.
To the General’s five measures, I would add:
6/ Send the $350-500 bn of seized putinaZi cash directly to Ukraine without delay and :
7/ Help Ukraine hire 100,000 mercs to strengthen its personnel resources.
8/ Mobilize more home troops and recruit heavily from the diaspora.
9/ Build a massive integrated air defence system that is world class.
10/ Offer donors the chance to invest in Ukraine’s mineral resources, such as white hydrogen.
11/ Bring Ukraine’s women and children back from their safe havens asap.
12/ Devise a strategy to bring all the kidnapped Ukrainian children back.