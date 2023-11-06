Karel Burger Dirven

EBRD | International Advisor | 1st Honorary Consul of Ukraine to the Netherlands

Nov 5

More has to be done for Ukraine🇺🇦 to end this war and throw RU back to the 1991 borders without enduring a war for many years. Europe🇪🇺 should aim for a quick victory. This requires the West to finally use its high potential and increase production facilities. We need them not only for Ukraine🇺🇦, but also for European🇪🇺 defence.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, outlined 5 measures for Ukraine🇺🇦 to secure victory:

Gain air superiority Breach mine barriers in depths Increase effective counter battery Built up electronic warfare capabilities. Create & train reserves.

Ukraine🇺🇦 must win the war as soon as possible. Accelerating NATO and EU membership for🇺🇦 is part of the Ukrainian🇺🇦 victory strategy.

The war ends by expelling all RU troops from all of Ukraine🇺🇦.

Слава Україні! Слава ЗСУ! 🇳🇱🇺🇦

