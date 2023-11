More has to be done for Ukraine

Karel Burger Dirven

EBRD | International Advisor | 1st Honorary Consul of Ukraine to the Netherlands

Nov 5

More has to be done for Ukraine馃嚭馃嚘 to end this war and throw RU back to the 1991 borders without enduring a war for many years. Europe馃嚜馃嚭 should aim for a quick victory. This requires the West to finally use its high potential and increase production facilities. We need them not only for Ukraine馃嚭馃嚘, but also for European馃嚜馃嚭 defence.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, outlined 5 measures for Ukraine馃嚭馃嚘 to secure victory:

Gain air superiority Breach mine barriers in depths Increase effective counter battery Built up electronic warfare capabilities. Create & train reserves.

Please read here more 馃憠 https://lnkd.in/eYfXGSmx

Ukraine馃嚭馃嚘 must win the war as soon as possible. Accelerating NATO and EU membership for馃嚭馃嚘 is part of the Ukrainian馃嚭馃嚘 victory strategy.

The war ends by expelling all RU troops from all of Ukraine馃嚭馃嚘.

小谢邪胁邪 校泻褉邪褩薪褨! 小谢邪胁邪 袟小校! 馃嚦馃嚤馃嚭馃嚘

Presidential Administration of Ukraine | Hanke Bruins Slot, Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken | Kajsa Ollongren, Ministerie van Defensie | Dmytro Kuleba, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Like this: Like Loading...