Identified by a cross: an Odessa resident died at the front, whose family was killed by a Russian missile

A man whose family was killed on Easter went to war to defend his country from invaders.

Yuri Glodan, whose family was killed by a Russian missile at the Tiras complex in Odessa in April 2022, died at the front.

The death of the man was reported on social networks by people who knew him, among them businessman Alexander Yakovenko.

“I didn’t communicate closely with him, but almost every Odessa resident knows this family. Yura is a husband, father, warrior, baker and colleague in the Make My Cake project, Odessa, where I am a co-owner. It was he who made the famous Easter cakes from our confectionery in Odessa – this day (when the family died – UNIAN) was his first day off, he went out to the store, when he returned, his world was destroyed,” Yakovenko wrote.

He recalled that on April 23, 2022, the “Russian world” came to Yuri’s family – a Russian missile destroyed the Tiras residential complex in the Kievsky district of Odessa. Then, along with the husband’s little daughter, his wife and mother-in-law died.

“The tragedy took the life of three-month-old Kira Glodan, her mother Valeria and grandmother Lyudmila – this is Yura’s family. He acted like a worthy man of the Ukrainian nation – he went to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, first to Azov, then to the 3rd Assault… Today we found out “that he died defending his nation. Blessed memory, a man with a big heart… The history of the Ukrainian family,” states Yakovenko.

News of Yuri’s death / facebook.com/alexandr.v.yakovenko

He emphasizes that this is all that is happening now in Ukraine – the center of Europe in the 21st century. According to correspondence with unknown people, a screenshot of which was made public, Glodan was identified by the cross he wore.

Right now on social networks people are publishing photographs of Yuri Glodan in which he is happy – with his wife and daughter.

“Then Yuri was saved by the fact that he went out to the store at that time… Today it became known that he died… It hurt incredibly…,” people write.

Yuri and his wife / facebook.com/annutka.kovalska

The death of Glodan was also reported by the head of the Odessa OVA

“Odessa resident Yuri Glodan died at the front. On Easter 2022, Russian terrorists killed his family: a three-month-old daughter, wife and mother-in-law. After a terrible loss, Yuri joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Having lost what was most precious, he died defending you and me,” Kiper noted.

A terrible blow to Odessa on April 23, 2022.

On April 23, 2022, Odessa was hit by a missile attack. Two residential buildings were damaged, one of them was the 16-storey Tiras complex. Eight people died, including the family of baker Yuri Glodan – a 3-month-old child, her mother and grandmother. This missile strike received a great response. People wrote that three generations died in just one apartment. Almost 20 more people were then injured.

On the same day, one of the missiles hit the territory of the cemetery , where more than 1 thousand square meters were destroyed. m of territory. A woman who was cleaning graves was seriously injured.

Subsequently, the Odessa Regional Prosecutor’s Office noted that the missile attack on the Tiras residential complex was one of the most resonant. It was said that a complex of explosives examinations had already been completed in this case and the persons from among the commanders of the military units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation who gave the orders had been identified.

