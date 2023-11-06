France will supply a large batch of rifles and grenade launchers to Ukraine

Ekaterina Girnyk15:54, 06.11.23

The first serial deliveries are planned in 6 months.

The French company Cybergun will supply Ukraine with a huge batch of rifles and grenade launchers, the company’s press service reports. It is noted that Verney-Carron, a subsidiary of Cybergun , signed an agreement with Ukrspetsexport for the supply of weapons to Ukraine in the amount of 36 million euros.

“This framework contract provides for the supply by Verney-Carron of 10,000 assault rifles, 2,000 sniper rifles and 400 grenade launchers,” the statement said.

The start of deliveries is scheduled for early 2024, and the first serial deliveries are planned after 6 months, subject to obtaining the necessary import-export permits between France and Ukraine in the field of weapons.

The delivery process will last 10 months, allowing Verney-Carron to adapt its production tools to the planned volumes.

