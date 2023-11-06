BREAKING NEWS: Near Kiev, Zaluzhny’s assistant died in an explosion at his home

Antonina Dolomanzhi, Katerina Chernovol20:36, 06.11.23

The tragedy occurred in the village of Chaiki.

In the Kiev region, as a result of careless handling of a grenade, the assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny , died . The incident occurred in the village of Chaiki.

The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Maryana Reva, said in a comment to UNIAN that a 39-year-old military man died. His 13-year-old son was seriously injured and was hospitalized. The police are working. Data in the ERDR was entered on the fact of the death of a person and under Article 263 “Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.”

It is known that the military man’s wife and daughter were also at home. According to preliminary information, they were not injured.

“Right now we have no information about the identity of the deceased,” Reva added.

Later it became known that the deceased was Gennady Chastyakov, who worked as an assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. When inspecting the apartment, law enforcement officers found five more intact grenades, media write.

” Espresso ” reported that a man came home with birthday gifts.

“When one of them was opened, an explosion occurred. It was probably a box with a bottle and glasses,” the report says.:

