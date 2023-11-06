“An unknown explosive device went off”: Zaluzhny confirmed the death of his assistant

Antonina Dolomanzhi20:50, 06.11.23

Chastyakov celebrated his birthday with his family.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny confirmed the death of his assistant Gennady Chastyakov . In his Telegram channel, Zaluzhny said that Chastyakov died on his birthday.

“Inexpressible pain and heavy loss for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for me personally. Today, under tragic circumstances, on his birthday, my assistant and close friend, Major Gennady Chastyakov, died with his family,” he wrote .

According to the commander-in-chief, an unknown explosive device went off in one of the gifts. He added that Chastyakov left behind a wife and four children.

Zaluzhny also said that from the beginning of the full-scale invasion, his assistant was a “reliable shoulder” for him and completely devoted his life to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fight against Russian aggression.

“The reasons and circumstances will be established during the pre-trial investigation,” he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...